Home World

Stanford professor slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

First Lady Melania also slammed Karlan for invoking her son during the impeachment hearing.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an angry reaction from First Lady Melania.

Pamela S Karlan made the remarks while explaining the president's rights under the Constitution during the impeachment proceedings by House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

It all started in response to a question from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee from Democratic Party.

"Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron," Karlan said while using the 13-year-old's name in an analogy to emphasize the differences between kings and presidents.

Her remarks drew laughter from the people present in the room. Republican Congresswoman Matt Gaetz from Florida confronted Karlan about her using the name of Barron during the hearing.

"When you invoke the president's son's name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean," she said.

"It makes you look like you're attacking someone's family, the minor child of the president of the United States," Gaetz said.

First Lady Melania also slammed Karlan for invoking her son during the impeachment hearing.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," the First Lady said in a tweet.

The First Lady was joined by the White House Press Secretary Stephani Grisham on Twitter.

"Classless move by a Democratic 'witness'. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline," she said.

"And what's worse, it's met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter," Grisham said.

"The worst part is it was obviously rehearsed beforehand," Grisham said in another tweet. Karlan later apologised for her remarks.

"I want to apologise for what I said earlier about the president's son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologise, obviously, for the things that he's done that's wrong. But I do regret having said that," Karlan said.

While minor children of presidents have occasionally received criticism and scrutiny, it's long been a tradition in the US to keep first children out of the bitter political wrangling.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US President Melania
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp