Home World

Bangladesh Bank criticised for 'sexist' job circular

'A married female applicant must mention the permanent address of her husband as her own,' reads point No. 14 of the notification.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Bank was criticised for a "sexist" job circular, where it asked married female applicants to mention their husbands permanent address as their own, it was reported on Friday.

The central bank's human resource department had issued the circular signed by General Manager Noor-Un-Nahar on Sunday seeking applications to fill up vacant posts of Assistant Director (General), reports bdnews24.

"A married female applicant must mention the permanent address of her husband as her own," reads point No. 14 of the notification.

Nasimun Ara Hoq Minu, president of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra, an organisation of female journalists, told bdnews24.com on Thursday: "It's neither realistic, nor is it contextual.

"It's not contextual because the employers must see only the applicant's eligibility, not their marital status."

"And there is no such rule in any government job. It's an applicant's personal matter what permanent address they will give. They can use the in-laws' address if it's necessary."

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com it follows rules set by the government.

"But we will see to it that no one faces any problem. We will request the related department to take steps in accordance with the applicants' demands," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Bank Sexist job circular
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp