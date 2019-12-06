Home World

Indian-origin man in US charged for raping 16-year-old 

Vishal 'Bobby' Motwani, 36, was booked on Wednesday on counts of third-degree rape, false imprisonment and indecent behaviour with a minor in his Kama Sutra Cabaret.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian-origin owner of a strip club in the US state of Louisiana has been charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl who was in an intoxicated state, according to media reports.

Vishal "Bobby" Motwani, 36, was booked on Wednesday on counts of third-degree rape, false imprisonment and indecent behaviour with a minor in his Kama Sutra Cabaret at Bourbon Street in French Quarter in November 2018, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

As per the court documents filed by the New Orleans police this week, the victim was served up by an employee, Kenneth Rancifer, at the club who led her to Motwani's office.

Rancifer, 40, was also booked on second-degree kidnapping and being a principal to third-degree rape, the report said.

According to police, the girl who travelled from Ascension Parish with her friends to explore the French Quarter was allowed into the club without having her identification checked and was given alcohol there to the point that she felt intoxicated.

Rancifer, who described himself as a club manager, told her that the owner wanted to see her in an office upstairs, the report said.

After leading her there, Rancifer spoke with Motwani, who told the girl he was the owner, police said.

After Rancifer left, Motwani locked the door and invited the girl to his "place" for a fun time in exchange for USD 1,500 and offered to increase the amount of money after she declined.

According to a report in 4WWL, if found guilty, both Motwani and Rancifer could face up to 25 years each.

Motwani could also face seven years in prison for indecent behaviour charge if convicted, while Rancifer's simple kidnapping charge could bring a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape US India
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp