Pakistan PM Imran Khan to attend Kuala Lumpur summit to find solution for Muslims

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Malaysia that would provide him an opportunity to exchange views and find solution to the challenges facing the Muslim world particularly governance, development, terrorism and Islamophobia, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit would be held on December 18-20 and is an initiative of Malaysian Prime Minister Mohamad Mahathir together with the participation of leaders, scholars and intellectuals to exchange views on the current challenges and to work together to address them.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will be participating in the KL Summit on the invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mohamad Mahathir.

"The KL Summit would provide Pakistan with the opportunity to exchange views and find solutions to the challenges facing the Muslim world particularly governance, development, terrorism and Islamophobia," FO's spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during the weekly press briefing.

He also said that Prime Minister Khan is also scheduled to reconvene the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in December in Geneva.

GRF is the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century and will be hosted by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on December 17 and 18.

"The GRF is being organised in recognition of Pakistan's generosity, hospitality and compassion in hosting Afghan Refugees for over 40 years," Faisal said.

During the briefing, Faisal also said that Pakistan was disappointed over the recently released Japan-India joint statement over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan.

"Japan is well aware of how much Pakistan has suffered and sacrificed in its counter-terrorism efforts.

Our counter-terrorism contributions were publicly acknowledged by the then Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (now Defence Minister) during his visit to Pakistan in January 2018," he said.

India and Japan recently in a joint statement under their new framework of two-plus-two dialogue voiced serious concern over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take "resolute and irreversible" action to contain terrorism.

Talking about Kashmir, the FO alleged that the humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir was worsening with the continued military lockdown and complete communication blackout.

"The Indian government should immediately restore internet and mobile phone services, release all prisoners, and allow the independent media and international human rights observers to visit the region to independently observe the situation of the Kashmiri people," Faisal said.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, evoking sharp response from Pakistan.

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.