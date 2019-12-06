Two Taliban terrorists killed in raid in Pakistan

Home World

Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel carried out the raid on the hideout in Zafarabad colony in Dikhan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a fierce gun battle, the police said.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:44 PM

The Taliban is yet to comment on the killing of its commander.  (File Photo)

PESHAWAR: Two most wanted Taliban terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle on Friday after the security forces raided their hideout in restive Northwest Pakistan.

The security personnel challenged the terrorists who instead of surrendering started firing at them.

In exchange of heavy firing which lasted hours, most wanted terrorist Amir Garnedi and his accomplice Gulam Gillani of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Kehrayra group were killed, the police said, adding that it was a joint operation.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout, it said.

The duo was wanted in several incidents of terrorism, police said.

A search operation has been started in the area and security has been beefed up at all the entry and exit routes of the city.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed violent militant attacks since the homegrown Islamist insurgency rose in 2007.

A terrorist attack by Pakistani Taliban on an army-run school in the provincial capital Peshawar in 2014 claimed nearly 150 lives, mostly children.

