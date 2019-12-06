Home World

UK lesbian couple become first parents to carry baby in both their wombs

Jasmine Francis-Smith (28) gave birth to Otis by using an egg that was incubated by her 'wife' Donna (30) in a pioneering procedure known as 'shared motherhood'.

Published: 06th December 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy

For representational purposes

By IANS

LONDON: A lesbian couple in the UK has become the first parents in the world to deliver a baby that was carried in the wombs of both, a media report said.

Jasmine Francis-Smith (28) gave birth to Otis by using an egg that was incubated by her 'wife' Donna (30) in a pioneering procedure known as 'shared motherhood'. The baby was born on September 30.

Earlier, the procedure could be performed only through artificial incubation, the Mail Online reported.

The couple hail from Colchester in Essex.

In the new procedure, an egg obtained from one woman is fertilised in a lab, then incubated for a day or so in one of the wombs, then transferred to the other womb for the remaining period of pregnancy till birth.

In this case, Donna incubated the embryo for the first 18 hours following fertilisation, before it was transferred to Jasmine.

The couple used donor sperm, though it was not known if they knew the donor. One benefit of the new technique is that fertilisation takes place in a living environment rather than in a lab, which carries risks of its own.

A spokesman for the London Women's Clinic, where the procedure was conducted, said this not only allows both partners a "practical and emotional stake in the pregnancy but also provides the embryo with important nutrients and other components in a natural, maternal environment".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK LGBTQ LGBT Shared motherhood technique
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp