YouTubeRewind: Videos, people, music that defined 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: YouTube just dropped its annual year-in-review video, called "Rewind 2019: For the Record," which is a summary of all the pop culture, news and showbiz trends from the past 12 months.

Big names in the YouTuber world usually make an appearance, and there are multiple dancing segments to look forward to.

The video-sharing platform on Dec 5 wrote, In 2018 we made something you didn't like... so in 2019... #YouTubeRewind."

"Likes and dislikes will both be enabled... see you tomorrow", YouTube added further.

In 2018, however it was not a success with the video becoming the most disliked on the platform with more than 16 million thumbs down.

However, this year a few Twitterati hails the youtube rewind 2019 while other users seemed generally unimpressed with the quality of the video.

A user on micro-blogging site wrote, "yeah no responding to criticism by making a shitty top 10 list doesn't make things better #YouTubeRewind."

A post read, "You didn't mention any internet culture, no memes, no historical moments, and absolutely no mention of any creators who passed away, like Etika. Looking back at your previous rewinds, they were so fun, bright, and creative. Your nosedive in quality is very disappointing."

Another said: "I'm impressed. They manage to make it worse every year."

A tweeple remarked, "Peak 2019 Mood: Being mad that YouTube Rewind didn't give you enough to be mad about."