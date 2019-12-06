Home World

#YouTubeRewind: Videos, people, music that defined 2019

Big names in the YouTuber world usually make an appearance, and there are multiple dancing segments to look forward to.

Published: 06th December 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Rewind 2019

YouTube Rewind 2019 (Photo | YouTube Grab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: YouTube just dropped its annual year-in-review video, called "Rewind 2019: For the Record," which is a summary of all the pop culture, news and showbiz trends from the past 12 months.

Big names in the YouTuber world usually make an appearance, and there are multiple dancing segments to look forward to.

The video-sharing platform on Dec 5 wrote, In 2018 we made something you didn't like... so in 2019... #YouTubeRewind."

"Likes and dislikes will both be enabled... see you tomorrow", YouTube added further.

In 2018, however it was not a success with the video becoming the most disliked on the platform with more than 16 million thumbs down.

However, this year a few Twitterati hails the youtube rewind 2019 while other users seemed generally unimpressed with the quality of the video.

A user on micro-blogging site wrote, "yeah no responding to criticism by making a shitty top 10 list doesn't make things better #YouTubeRewind."

A post read, "You didn't mention any internet culture, no memes, no historical moments, and absolutely no mention of any creators who passed away, like Etika. Looking back at your previous rewinds, they were so fun, bright, and creative. Your nosedive in quality is very disappointing."

Another said: "I'm impressed. They manage to make it worse every year."

A tweeple remarked, "Peak 2019 Mood: Being mad that YouTube Rewind didn't give you enough to be mad about."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Rewind 2019
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp