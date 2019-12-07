Explosion near religious congregation in Lahore kills one, wounds four: Police

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Pakistani police say an explosion near a religious congregation in Lahore has killed one and wounded four others.

Officer Mohammad Ejaz says the blast is being investigated.

He said it took place Saturday evening in a neighbourhood where a congregation was gathered to pray near a mosque said to be run by supporters of the banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Ejaz said one of the wounded was hospitalised in critical condition.

Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said the blast occurred due to one of the air compressors that burst at an airconditioning repair shop nearby.

Lahore has been the scene of several militant attacks in recent years.