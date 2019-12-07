Home World

US trade commission confirms Cambridge Analytica deceived users

US regulators have said that now-defunct British data analytics company engaged in deceptive practices to harvest personal information from millions of Facebook users for voter profiling, targeting.

Published: 07th December 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic, including red London busses, passes the shared building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. | AFP

Traffic, including red London busses, passes the shared building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. | AFP

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: More than one and a half years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal first became public, US regulators have said that the now-defunct British data analytics and consulting company engaged in deceptive practices to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users for voter profiling and targeting.

The US Federal Trade Commission on Friday said it also found that Cambridge Analytica engaged in deceptive practices relating to its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework -- a pact which allows companies to transfer consumer data legally from European Union countries to the US.

The ruling has come after Facebook in July agreed to pay record-breaking $5 billion to the FTC as fine for users' privacy violations in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal involving millions of users.

The FTC ruling prohibits Cambridge Analytica from making misrepresentations about the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information, as well as its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory or standard-setting organizations.

An administrative complaint issued in July alleged that Cambridge Analytica and its then-CEO Alexander Nix and app developer Aleksandr Kogan deceived consumers, the FTC said.

Nix and Kogan agreed to settle the FTC's allegations. Cambridge Analytica, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, did not respond to the complaint, or to a motion submitted for summary judgment of the allegations.

The administrative complaint alleged that Kogan worked with Nix and Cambridge Analytica to enable Kogan's GSRApp to collect Facebook data from app users and their Facebook friends.

The complaint alleged that app users were falsely told the app would not collect users' names or other identifiable information.

The GSRApp, however, collected users' Facebook User ID, which connects individuals to their Facebook profiles.

The complaint also alleged that Cambridge Analytica claimed it participated in the EU-US Privacy Shield after allowing its certification to lapse.

The US regulators found that Cambridge Analytica violated the FTC Act through the deceptive conduct alleged in the complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cambridge Analytica scandal Cambridge Analytica U-US Privacy Shield framework
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp