Shooting near Mexico's Presidential residence kills 4

By ANI

MEXICO CITY: Four people, including the assailant, were killed and several others sustained injuries in a shooting incident near the official residence of the Mexican President in the country's capital on Saturday.

An armed man entered an apartment building near the National Palace, seeking to urinate and was confronted by residents. He then drew out a pistol and opened fire, killing three people, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media reports.

The gunman was later shot dead by the police.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was not at his residence when the shooting took place.