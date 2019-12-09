Home World

Pakistani woman dies after being set on fire by husband

The victim, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on December 6.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani woman has died after she was set on fire by her husband and his accomplices in Punjab province, the latest case of violence against women in the country, according to a media report on Monday.

Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on December 6.

She sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. She died a day later on December 7, Dawn newspaper reported. Police in Jhang district registered a case on Monday. The motive behind the crime is not clear, the report said.

According to the medical report, the victim sustained 90 per cent burn injures. Ahmedpur Sial police station SHO Mohamad Yousuf said that officials have recorded the statements of the victim's family.

"The suspects will soon be apprehended," he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family appealed to the Punjab chief minister and higher authorities to take notice of the shocking incident and ensure justice for the deceased.

Every year, thousands of cases of violence against women are reported across Pakistan, including rape, acid attacks, sexual assault, kidnappings and so-called honour killings.

In November, a 27-year-old woman journalist was killed in Lahore by her husband, also a scribe, for not quitting her job.

