South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

Published: 09th December 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019 (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ATLANTA: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe.

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday.

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world's biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up.

Also part of the top 5 were Colombia and Thailand.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe's official Instagram account.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, from the Philippines, presented Tunzi with the crown.

This is the third Miss Universe crown for South Africa, with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters being declared the winner in 2017.

