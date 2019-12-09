Home World

Sri Lankan court extends travel ban on Swiss embassy employee

Switzerland had lodged a strong protest with the Sri Lankan government and called for a full scale investigation into the staffer's abduction.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Monday extended until December 12 the foreign travel ban on a local female Swiss Embassy staffer who was allegedly abducted and threatened by a group to disclose embassy information.

The magistrate's courts' order comes a day after the Sri Lankan staffer recorded a statement at the CID office.

The embassy staff member, who has not been identified, has claimed that she was abducted and detained on November 25 by a group which forced her to hand over sensitive information - reportedly including the names of Sri Lankans who had sought asylum in Switzerland.

Switzerland had lodged a strong protest with the Sri Lankan government and called for a full scale investigation into the staffer's abduction.

The Swiss Embassy also lodged a police complaint following the accusation. The staffer had failed to present herself before the police for questioning, claiming that she was unwell.

The court issued an order directing the police to ensure she does not leave the country until December 9. The order has now been extended until December 12, court officials said.

Sri Lankan government says her narrative of the alleged abduction is contrary to the evidence gathered by the police.

The police also denies that its CID wing was involved in the alleged abduction.

According to the reports, the abductors had sought information from the staffer on a CID officer who had fled the country after the presidential election held on November 16.

The Swiss authorities reportedly granted him and his family political asylum, media reports said.

The officer under scanner is the one who had carried out investigations against top officials of the government prior to 2015 headed by the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa including his family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lankan court Swiss embassy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp