Czech police confirms suspected gunman kills himself after hospital rampage

PRAGUE: The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet.

"We have found the gunman. The 42-year-old man shot himself in the head before the police took action, he's dead," police said.



Video footage and pictures published by public radio showed police arresting a person at the site but that person did not appear to be the shooting suspect.



Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic.