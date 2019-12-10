Home World

India, Maldives to review bilateral cooperation at Joint Commission Meeting 

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, who arrives in India late Tuesday night for a four-day visit, will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a parliamentary delegation from Maldives led by Mohd. Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: India and Maldives will review the entire gamut of their bilateral relations when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with his counterpart from the island nation on Friday.

During the visit, Shahid and Jaishankar will co-chair the India-Maldives 6th Joint Commission Meeting.

Last week, Modi had said that as a close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development.

The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he had asserted at an event, which was held in New Delhi and Male simultaneously through video-conferencing.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih attended the event in Male.

