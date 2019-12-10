Home World

Prakash Javadekar says India 'walking the talk' on climate change commitments

Prakash Javadekar says India 'walking the talk' on climate change commitments

Published: 10th December 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MADRID: India is "walking the talk" in its climate change commitments and has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent of its GDP while also being on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Union Environment Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 25 in Madrid, the minister presented India's stand and said the country is "walking the talk".

"Climate change is real. The world recognised it and adopted a comprehensive agreement in Paris. Let us concentrate on implementation of Paris Agreement and not digress," Prakash Javadekar said.

"If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk."

"India has reduced emission intensity of GDP (gross domestic product) by 21 per cent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in Paris," Javadekar said.

