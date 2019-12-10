Home World

Six dead after man opens fire in Czech Republic hospital waiting room

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place around 7.00 am in a waiting room and that the attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range.

Published: 10th December 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics in front of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital, after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics in front of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital, after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic Tuesday, the prime minister said. Police said the suspect is at large and described him as armed and dangerous.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place around 7.00 am in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

He said he was heading for the site, at the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

Police said the man left in a silver-grey Renault Laguna car and called on the public not to try to stop him.

Police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.

Video footage and pictures published by public radio showed police arresting a person at the site but that person did not appear to be the shooting suspect.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

