Terror attack averted in Swat district of Pakistan as 42-kg IED defused
Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Police wing of Malakand Region recovered the IED planted beneath a bridge in Swat District.
Published: 10th December 2019 10:11 PM | Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:11 PM | A+A A-
PESHAWAR: A major terror attack was averted in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday when an IED containing 42 kg of high explosive planted beneath a bridge was defused by security forces.
Bomb disposal squad was called who defused the IED.