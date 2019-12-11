Home World

Donald Trump campaign video shows US President as Avengers super-villain Thanos

The 21-second clip shared by Trump War Room shows Trump as Thanos saying 'I am inevitable' before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate.

Published: 11th December 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 02:16 PM

Screengrab of video showing Donald Trump as Thanos.

Screengrab of video showing Donald Trump as Thanos.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In a bizarre move, Donald Trump's campaign has depicted US president as Thanos, the villain of Avengers film franchise.

The 21-second clip shared by Trump War Room shows Trump as Thanos saying "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate in the manner of the climax of "Infinity War".

This comes as the House Democrats has fast-tracked proceeding in a bid to impeach Trump. The impeachment inquiry was launched by the House Democrats back in September after a phone call made by Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," the account tweeted.

However, the depiction which was supposed to be light-hearted did not go well with the people. The campaign's move seems to have backfired after people pointed out that in the movie Thanos had lost.

"Did you watch the movie??? This is the snap that doesn't work because Iron Man stole the Infinity Stones moments before," a user asked.

"The Trump campaign is now comparing the President to Thanos, the genocidal villain from The Avengers. This is bizarre. Even for them. (And they leave out the part where Thanos loses in the end)," another user tweeted.

"You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence," a Twitterati replied.

"It's good the president identifies with the character that commits universal genocide," another Twitter user wrote.

TAGS
Donald Trump Thanos us presidential elections Us President 2020 Democratic House Trump War Room
