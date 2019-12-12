Home World

US firm gives 200 employees Rs 70 crore Christmas bonus: Report

Each employee of St John Properties was given a red envelope at the Christmas dinner. It contained roughly 38,000 pounds (around Rs 35 lakh) each.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 01:23 PM

Dollars, FDI

For representational purposes. (File photo: PTI)

By IANS

MARYLAND: The owner of a Maryland-based company left his 200 employees overwhelmed by announcing ten million pounds as Christmas bonus, a media report said.

The lucky workers were not expecting the gift from founder-chairman Edward St John, 81, as they celebrated company targets achievements on Saturday, The Sun reported.

Each employee of St John Properties was given a red envelope at the Christmas dinner. It contained roughly 38,000 pounds (around Rs 35 lakh) each. A video of the event showed surprised workers reacting with joy after the announcement.

Mr John said the company wanted to reward the employees in a big way to celebrate achievement of firm's goals to make a significant impact on their lives.

"I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn't think of a better way to show it. I may steer the boat, but they're the ones that run the boat. They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing," he said.

"What happened tonight was magical. It's life-changing," said an employee.

The firm's real estate investments are valued at $3.5 billion (2.6 billion pounds).

