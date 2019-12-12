Home World

Will continue to boycott Indian ministers: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the speech of the Indian MoS Highways Gen (Retd) VK Singh at the Heart of Asia conference in Turkey early this month.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Faisal

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that it will continue to boycott speeches of the Indian ministers on international forums over situation in Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal confirmed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the speech of the Indian minister at the Heart of Asia conference in Turkey early this month.

ALSO READ| Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks Indian government on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Qureshi on Monday left the hall as soon as Union Minister of State Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) VK Singh started his speech at the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Istanbul.

"Such steps would also be taken in future," Faisal said. "Definitely, we will continue with such appropriate steps, as per requirement," Faisal further said in response to a question.

In September, Qureshi boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers, saying his country will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir.

ALSO READ| IAF's claim on Pak F16 vindicated? US pulls up PAF for misusing its jets

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Faisal India Pakistan ties Pakistan Foreign Office Pakistan India boycott India Pakistan tension Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp