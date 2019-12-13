Home World

Footprint of every major act of terrorism passes through Pakistan, says India

India's remarks came after Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and made references to the CAB in the UN General Assembly.

Published: 13th December 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Hitting out at Pakistan, India has said the footprint of every major act of international terrorism passes through this country where terrorists are trained' in safe havens to take innocent lives.

"Spirit of cooperation is the crux of the culture of peace. This agenda should not be misused and trivialized for political propaganda. We need to be particularly cautious when the fox is guarding the henhouse," First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi said on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly debate on 'Culture of Peace'.

Tripathi was responding to remarks made by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, who focussed a majority of his speech on India and its internal matters, including Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the National Register of Citizens and the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

ALSO READ: Japan Prime Minister's India trip postponed amid Citizenship Act protests

"Attempts by one delegation to misuse this agenda hardly comes as a matter of surprise for those of who have witnessed their many attempts to masquerade as the champions of the culture of peace.

They besmirch the spirit of cooperation by spinning false narratives for political gains, Tripathi said.

Strongly hitting back at Pakistan, Tripathi said "in reality footprint of every major act of international terrorism passes through this country. Terrorists are trained in their safe havens to take innocent lives. Children and youth are given guns instead of books, women are oppressed and minorities are persecuted."

She said "virulent terror emanating from this territory" threatens to destabilize peace globally.

"Yet, with pathological obsession, this delegation makes veiled baseless allegations on internal situations of other countries," she said.

Asserting that India's position on such allegations is well known, Tripathi said it firmly rejects these baseless allegations.

"The international community has not paid attention to such deceitful propaganda for coveting territory. We are confident that this would be the case in future as well."

TAGS
Pakistan India UN General Assembly
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

