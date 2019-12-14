Home World

US Supreme Court to hear Donald Trump's tax returns cases in 2020

Trump has been seeking to block access to his tax returns and other records in cases brought by New York prosecutors and Democratic-controlled committees in the House of Representatives.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear cases next year involving the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster ruling during the presidential election campaign.

Trump has been seeking to block access to his tax returns and other records in cases brought by New York prosecutors and Democratic-controlled committees in the House of Representatives.

Lower courts have ruled that Trump must turn over the documents but lawyers for the president appealed to the nation's highest court, arguing that as chief executive, he has blanket immunity.

"We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the president's three pending cases," Jay Sekulow, Trump's personal attorney, said in a statement. "These cases raise significant constitutional issues.

"We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments."

The Supreme Court -- where conservative judges are in the majority -- said it will hear arguments in March with a decision to be issued before the court session ends June 30.

Two of the five conservative justices on the nine-member court -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- were appointed by Trump, who made a fortune in real estate before running for president in 2016.  

A Supreme Court ruling in the case would come less than six months before Americans go to the polls in November.

'Unimaginable'

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon not to make his tax returns public, claiming they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have turned to the courts to force the release of his tax returns and other records in cases that are considered a crucial test of the separation of powers.

In those cases, the committees have issued subpoenas for records from Deutsche Bank and the president's accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has demanded Trump's tax returns dating back to 2011 as part of an investigation into payments made by Michael Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed to have had a sexual liaison with Trump before he ran for president.

A federal appeals court ruled that Trump must hand over the documents but the president's attorneys appealed, arguing that he enjoys immunity from both prosecution and investigation.

In the New York case, Trump's lawyers said the Constitution provides for impeachment as the remedy to remove a president.

"A lone county prosecutor cannot circumvent this arrangement," they said. "That the Constitution would empower thousands of state and local prosecutors to embroil the President in criminal proceedings is unimaginable."

Trump is facing impeachment and the House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on whether he should be impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In the cases brought by the congressional committees, Trump's lawyers argued that turning over a president's personal records to Congress would create a dangerous precedent.

"Given the temptation to dig up dirt on political rivals, intrusive subpoenas into personal lives of Presidents will become our new normal," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump tax returns cases US Supreme Court US
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp