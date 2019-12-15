Home World

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson appointed ambassador to Germany

The reshuffle includes 17 ambassadorial appointments and three positions of the consul general.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany.

In the reshuffle, which has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, some retired military officials have also been given diplomatic assignments abroad. Maj Gen (retd) Umar Farooq Burki has been appointed as ambassador to Jordan, while Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar will serve as ambassador to the Maldives, reported Express Tribune.

The reshuffle includes 17 ambassadorial appointments and three positions of the consul general. The notification in this respect was issued by the foreign ministry on December 13.

Faisal will replace Ambassador Johar Salim, who has been posted to Italy. It is not immediately known who will replace Faisal as Foreign Office spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Faisal Pakistan Foreign Office
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp