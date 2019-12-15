Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019

Home World

Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019, India's Suman Rao (R) was the second runner-up.

Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019, India's Suman Rao (R) was the second runner-up. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh has bagged the Miss World 2019 at an annual beauty pageant held here, with India's Suman Rao becoming second runners-up.

The 23-year-old Jamaican was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by British television personality Piers Morgan, held at ExceL London here on Saturday.

Born to her Indo-Caribbean father Bradshaw Singh and African-Caribbean mother Jahrine Bailey, Singh is a student of women's studies and psychology at Florida State University and she aspires to be a medical doctor.

During the competition, she earned a resounding applause from audiences for singing Whitney Houston's hit "I Have Nothing".

The Jamaican was crowned by last year's winner, Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico.

Singh celebrated her win on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her fellow Jamaican's for "believing in me".

"My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me.You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honoured but humbled to be the 69th Miss World. Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are.You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend," she said.

