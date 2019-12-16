Home World

Pakistani girls sold as brides to China; activist lashes out at Khan government

More than 600 poor Pakistani girls and women were sold as brides to Chinese men over a period of nearly two years.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: A noted Pakistani lawyer and activist has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for not acting against the Chinese men who are marrying and forcing Pakistani girls into prostitution.

While speaking in a discussion with journalist Tahir Gora on TAG TV, Rahat John Austin said Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is ignoring the gruesome fact by calling it a foreign conspiracy.

Austin said, "Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls it a foreign agenda. This is a conspiracy against Pakistan-China Strategic partnership. He must feel ashamed that besides helping the victims, he is ignoring the tragic issue".

More than 600 poor Pakistani girls and women were sold as brides to Chinese men over a period of nearly two years, according to investigations by authorities in Pakistan, which has a population of some 200 million people.

Rahat John Austin denies the official figures and said that the number is much higher. He recalls the first incident which came to notice over three years ago.

He said, "The first case came to notice in 2016 by Saleem Iqbal, a journalist and activist, of a Christian girl who openly revealed how she has been forced into prostitution. She was forced to eat food which was not suitable for human consumption. Since it was the first such incident so nobody took it seriously".

"Some journalists tried to highlight it, but they faced massive backlash which is unimaginable. We were accused of being tarnishing Pakistan-China relations and CPEC project. People blame us that if there is a Hindu then he is a spy of India. And if any Christian is there, then he is working or spying for Israel or America. Many activists were accused of creating a roadblock to Pakistan's progress", said Rahat to a TV debate.

In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking.

Several of the women who had initially been interviewed by police refused to testify because they were either threatened or bribed into silence, according to a court official and a police investigator familiar with the case.

Rahat John Austin said, "Even Muslims girls of 13 years of age are now forced to get married to a 50-year-old Chinese man. They not only marry these girls but allow other Chinese men to have physical relations with the girl. As soon as these girls reach China after marriage, their passports are confiscated. These girls are then forced into prostitution".

He added, "Human trafficking is the world's most profitable business. In this, the Mullah, a Padri (Bishop), government officials, security agencies and politicians - everyone is involved. How can it be possible, that mass marriages are happening across Pakistan and no one is noticing? Those who were arrested in few of the incidents have been released. Some victims and their family members tried to approach the police, but the police threatened them in spite of helping them".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Crime against children Child bride
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp