Two plead guilty to running illegal sites larger than Netflix in US

By IANS

LAS VEGAS: Two Las Vegas computer programmers have been pleaded guilty to copyright infringement charges for operating iStreamItAll and Jetflicks, streaming sites that each offered tens of thousands of bootlegged TV episodes and movies in the US.

Officials say it is one of the biggest illegal television show and movie streaming services in the United States, foxnews.com reported.

As per report, both programmers admitted to using "automated software programs and other tools to locate, download, process and store illegal content, and then quickly make those television programs available on servers in the US and Canada.

"Specifically, Polo used sophisticated computer programming to scour global pirate sites for new illegal content; to download, process, and store these works; and then make the shows and movies available on servers in Canada," officials was quoted as saying.

In addition, Polo ran several other piracy services, including one called SmackDownOnYou and was also pleaded guilty to money laundering charges.

According to Polo's plea agreement, he admitted that his website offered over 118,000 television episodes and nearly 11,000 movies, more content than Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.