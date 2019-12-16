Home World

UK court orders Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds

Modha, 57, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine in March last year.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LONDON: A UK court has ordered an Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds accrued from a plot to flood the streets with illegal drugs.

Ravindra Modha had a confiscation order imposed on him under the UK's Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) by Leicester Crown Court last Friday.

The order allows police to take assets and cash from criminals who have benefitted financially from their criminality.

Modha, 57, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine in March last year.

Paul Wenlock, from Leicestershire Police's Economic Crime Unit (ECU), said: "Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale" including cocaine with a street value of 9.6 million pounds and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of 316,000 pounds.

"He as able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders."

Four other men involved in the plot were also sentenced for their crimes following an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit last year.

"We rely on public help to gather information.

Anyone living a lavish lifestyle, not going to work but buying things they seemingly can't afford, are always likely to arouse suspicion," added Wenlock.

On Friday, the court ordered that Modha payback 50,000 pounds.

Any assets belonging to Modha will also be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK drug racket Ravindra Modha UK drug smuggling
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp