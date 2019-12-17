Home World

India announces major relief for OCI cardholders who renewed their passports

OCI cardholders in the last few months complained that they were being subject to harassment by both the immigration authorities and airline officials in implementing a little-known provision of OCI.

Published: 17th December 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The holders of the Overseas Citizens of India or OCI cards, who are either below 20 years or above 50 years of age and have renewed their passports, can continue their travel to India till June 30, subject to them carrying both the old and new passports along with OCI card, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

The move, welcomed by the Indian-Americans, comes after a large number of OCI cardholders in the last few months complained that they were being subject to harassment by both the immigration authorities and airline officials in implementing a little-known provision of the OCI, which were not being enforced so far.

In the last several months, Indian diplomatic missions and eminent Indian-Americans were flooded with such complaints.

In many cases, OCI cardholders had to cancel their trip to India or had to abruptly return mid-way from places like Dubai, and Singapore.

The Indian-Americans have complained that they were not aware that every time an OCI cardholder below the age of 20 and above the age of 50 years renew their passport they have to apply for renewable of OCI card too.

"No one knows about this provision. We were being told that OCI card is for life. This created massive inconvenience to many OCI cardholders, in particular, those with children and senior citizens," said Indian-American Prem Bhandari, who recently took up the matter with Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the Civil Aviation Ministry.

On Tuesday, the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry issued an office memorandum directing relevant government agencies and airlines that OCI card holders not between 20 and 50 years of age and who have renewed their passport can travel to India as long as they also have in their possession their old cancelled passport.

"In case an OCI cardholder" either below the age of 20 years or who has attained the age of 50 years have not got their OCI card re-issued after the renewable of their passports "may travel till June 30, 2020" subject to the condition that the OCI cardholders carries old passport mentioned in the OCI card.

"This is a welcome relief for a large number of Indian-Americans and people of Indian origin," Bhandari said.

The notification asserted that the instructions regarding re-issuance of OCI card on renewal of passport or on attaining the specified age is a requirement expected to be timely complied by OCI cardholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OCI cardholders Indian american oci OCI card OCI cardholders travel
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp