Bangladesh seeks postponement of meetings with India on river management

The postponement comes days after Bangladesh Foreign Minister and Home Minister cancelled their visits to India amid protests against the legislation in the northeast.

Bangladesh flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the protest over the amended citizenship law, Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings on river management scheduled for later this week, sources said on Friday.

Officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were to meet their Bangladeshi counterparts here on Thursday and Friday.

They said while one was a joint committee meeting and the other was a technical level meeting.

"They have sought postponement of the meeting due to some technical issues," an official added.

Sources said a member of Joint River Commission from the Bangladesh side was to lead the meeting.

India and Bangladesh share waters of several rivers.

However resolution to the Teesta water issue remains unresolved.

The postponement comes days after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India amid protests against the legislation in the northeast.

