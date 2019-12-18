Home World

Foil attempts by Pakistan lovers to turn Bangladesh into 'failed state': PM Sheikh Hasina

The prime minister speaking at a discussion organised by the ruling Awami League (AL) to mark the 49th Victory Day when Bangladesh marks its liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

Published: 18th December 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday cautioned against conspiracies by the anti-liberation forces to turn the country into a "failed state" but asserted that the plots by "Pakistan lovers" will never succeed.

The prime minister speaking at a discussion organised by the ruling Awami League (AL) to mark the 49th Victory Day when Bangladesh marks its liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

"The collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces and those who still love Pakistan are out to foil Bangladesh's hard-earned independence and turn the country into a failed state.

But we won't allow their conspiracies to be successful," Hasina was quoted as saying by the official BSS news agency.

Hasina, also the AL president, said Bangladesh earned independence in exchange for blood of millions of martyrs.

"They joined the Liberation War responding to the call of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and struggled throughout their life for this independence - their sacrifice cannot go in vain," Hasina, the daughter of Mujibur Rahman, said.

She said Bangladesh fought and won the Liberation War against Pakistan.

"Our goal was that we will remain above Pakistan anyhow on all sides including economic, social and cultural fronts. We truly stay there," she said.

She went on to say: "We are in a better position than everybody else. We must keep up this success." Hasina said wherever the Pakistan-lovers stay "in jail or abroad" their plots will be there.

"We will have to foil their conspiracies by remembering the words of the Father of the Nation (Mujibur Rahman) that none could suppress seven crore Bangalees - we are now 16 crore people." Bangladesh on Monday celebrated its 49th 'Victory Day' that marks its liberation from Pakistan.

On December 16, 1971, Lt. Gen. Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, heading 93,000 Pakistani troops, surrendered to the Indian Army under the command of Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka, and East Pakistan was declared as the newly liberated "Bangladesh".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Prime Minister Bangladesh pakistan ties
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp