Millionaire's Rs 26 lakh job offer: A photographer to travel with him and take pictures 

By Online Desk

An Australian millionaire has a dream job offer - a personal photographer for a monthly salary of Rs 26.6 lakh ($37,600). Sounds unbelievable, but it's true.

Matthew Lepre, the founder of Ecom Warrior Academy, clarifies about the job criteria - a photographer who can travel the world, especially to Europe and the United States, along with him and take pictures. Applicants should possess a valid passport and a sharp eye for details, Lepre said.

Lepre further said he will cover all the travel and accommodation expenses for the photographer.

The job involves a lot of travel, Lepre told media outlets, adding that the successful candidate will also be asked to upload the pictures on his social media accounts.

"The selected person for this role would need to be flexible with their life and be able to join me too, on the crazy schedule that could take me anywhere, anytime," Lepre was quoted as saying by the DailyMail.

The position arose as Lepre's best friend, Mitch, who used to take all his travel photos was promoted to a higher assignment. "My business has now expanded rapidly and I need my mate Mitch to be there to work in other areas so I'm now putting the open call out to the world for someone to be there to fill this role," said Lepre.