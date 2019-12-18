Home World

Rahul Gandhi on visit to South Korea, meets country's Prime Minister

Rahul is part of a delegation has been invited by the Korean Foundation, a not-for-profit public policy organisation supported by the Korean government,

Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with the PM of the Republic of Korea Lee Nak-yon. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country and held discussions on wide-ranging issues.

His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

"As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul," he tweeted.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries," he said.

He also shared his pictures with the South Korean prime minister in which Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda is also seen.

Party sources said Gandhi and Pitroda are part of a Congress delegation visiting South Korea.

The delegation has been invited by the Korean Foundation, a not-for-profit public policy organisation supported by the Korean government, they said.

The Congress delegation is also scheduled to meet business leaders of Hyundai, Samsung and government industry bodies.

The delegation's objective is to help strengthen ties between the two countries, they added.

