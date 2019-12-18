Home World

Second 2+2 dialogue is a chance to set ambitions high: US defence expert

The first 2+2 was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Modi and Trump.

Published: 18th December 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia, United States, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia, United States, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Observing that the defence ties between India and the US remain very strong and growing, an eminent defence and aerospace expert has said that the second 2+2 dialogue between the two countries is a chance to set ambitions high.

The 2+2 dialogue on Wednesday comes after a record four meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump this year, including the massive joint address by the leaders in Houston in September.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be hosted by their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department for the dialogue.

The first 2+2 was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Modi and Trump.

"India-US defence ties remain very strong and growing. The second 2+2 is a chance to set ambitions high," Vikram J Singh, former Pentagon and State Department official during the previous Obama Administration told PTI.

"Operationally, we've seen breakthroughs like tri-service exercises and the robust engagement of the QUASD (India and the US with Japan and Australia)"

Singh, who is currently a senior advisor for Defense and Aerospace for the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said.

The major challenges, he noted, are peripheral to defence but could affect it: trade disputes that remain unresolved and US sanctions on Russia and Iran that could affect India.

Responding to a question, Singh said that these talks range from political to strategic to tactical.

From a defence standpoint, as success only requires completion of the ISA (Industrial Security Annex) that will allow our companies to share sensitive information and collaborate far more closely," he said, adding that announcing MH-60 Romeo helicopters and the MK-45 Naval guns would be a bonus.

BECA, the agreement that allows sharing geospatial intelligence, is long-overdue and would be a great benefit to both countries, especially India given its border disputes, Singh noted.

But it's expected to take longer, he added.

Appreciating Defence Minister Singh's visit to the Norfolk military base in Virginia, he said more cooperation on Aircraft carriers or moves toward a government-to-government agreement for a naval fighter (the F-18) will be closely watched.

"With ISA and BECA, the logistics agreement and COMCASA, India and the US will really become major defence partners in a way that is more meaningful. They will operate more closely. They can share threats and work jointly in real-time," Singh said.

"The Indian P8-i maritime surveillance aircraft become far more capable.

"From freedom of navigation at sea to tracking pirates or terrorists on illegal nuclear proliferation, these agreements make both nations far more secure," he said in response to a question.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US India 2+2 dialogue
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp