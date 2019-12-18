Home World

US House to vote on Donald Trump's impeachment on December 18: Nancy Pelosi

'During this very prayerful moment in our nation's history, we must honour our oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,' Pelosi added.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Trump and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the leading Democrat in Congress said.

"Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

"During this very prayerful moment in our nation's history, we must honour our oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic," she added.

TAGS
Donald Trump Trump impeachment Nancy Pelosi
