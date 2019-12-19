Home World

Cuba to name first prime minister in 40 years

Parliament will meet on Friday and Saturday before appointing the prime minister based on a proposal by Diaz-Canel.

Published: 19th December 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HAVANA: Cuba is to resurrect the position of prime minister in a parliamentary session at the end of the week, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel nominating a candidate to the post which has remained dormant for more than 40 years.

The last time Cuba had a prime minister, it was revolutionary hero Fidel Castro. However, the position was abolished in 1976 when Castro transitioned to the presidency, taking over from Osvaldo Dorticos after the country's constitution was restructured.

No one knows yet who will be appointed, and the general public is in the dark as to what the role will even entail.

"I don't know what his functions will be, I imagine that he'll be helping that poor Diaz-Canel who never stops, going here and there trying to sort out the country," said Maria Fernandez, a 65-year-old pensioner.

Parliament will meet on Friday and Saturday before appointing the prime minister based on a proposal by Diaz-Canel.

The new official will become "head of government" for a five-year term. Diaz-Canel's nomination must then receive an absolute majority in a National Assembly vote, according to the country's new constitution, which was approved in April.

The appointment will also have to be ratified by the omnipotent Communist Party led by former president Raul Castro.

Fidel Castro was a unique prime minister "given the weight of his persona," said Cuban professor Arturo Lopez-Levy of Holy Names University in California.

"Ultimate power in the country was in Fidel's" hands during his time as prime minister from 1959-76, even though Dorticos was president and head of state, Lopez-Levy said.

The appointment of a prime minister may signify a separation of powers but Lopez-Levy insisted that in Cuba it represents more of a "separation of functions" given the communist concept of political unity and the fact that the country is a one-party state.

State bulletin Granma said Diaz-Canel will "assist the prime minister" in running the government.

Under parameters established by the constitution, the candidate must come from the 605-member National Assembly, be at least 35, "be a Cuban citizen by birth and hold no other nationality".

The premier will be able to hire and fire state employees and will have overall control of provincial governors, another position restored under the new constitution.

Predicting who will be picked from a transitional Cuban government is tricky. Diaz-Canel could choose from any one of five vice presidents as well as his ministers.

In Diaz-Canel's approximately 20 months as president, he's replaced a large part of his cabinet -- only three remain from Raul Castro's presidency: Armed Forces Minister Leopoldo Cintra Frias, Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla, and Secretary of the Council of Ministers Jose Amado Guerra.

If the prime minister is chosen from among the vice presidents, Lopez-Levy said Jorge Luis Tapia, 55, a former regional first secretary of the Communist Party, was his prediction.

"I'd pick Jorge Luis Tapia for his economic and experience profile," Lopez-Levy said. "In any case, I think you need to look further afield to the National Assembly." As well as designating a prime minister, parliament must also ratify or approve the 26 members of the cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Fidel Castro
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp