Home World

US wants India to lower its tariffs: White House official

US President Trump has also repeatedly claimed that India is a 'tariff king' and imposes 'tremendously high' tariffs on American products.

Published: 19th December 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US wants India to lower its duties on American products, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, describing India as "the maharaja" of tariffs.

Navarro, who heads the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Fox News in an interview that a study by him has shown that 90 per cent of the time, India charges the United States higher tariffs than they charge India.

"We're engaged with India. The problem, I like to joke, India's the maharaja of tariffs.

They literally have the highest tariffs in the world of any large country. It's ridiculous," Navarro said.

"The president (Donald Trump) is a big fan of the Reciprocal Trade Act, which would allow this country basically to charge higher tariff if a country won't lower theirs," he said in response to a question.

"The study I did showed that 90 per cent of the time India charges us higher tariffs than we charge them.

So, yes, we've got to get India to belly up to that bar and lower their tariffs and make nice with trade," Navarro said.

US President Trump has also repeatedly claimed that India is a "tariff king" and imposes "tremendously high" tariffs on American products.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India us trade tariff India US ties India US tariff Reciprocal Trade Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp