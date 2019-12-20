Home World

Pakistan Bar Council slams Army for criticising court verdict in Musharraf treason case

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth wrote that Musharraf should be hanged even if he dies before his execution.

Published: 20th December 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani military leader Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistani military leader Pervez Musharraf (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The apex body of Pakistani lawyers has slammed the Army for criticising the judgement of the special court against Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the treason case, terming it a clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions which amounts to contempt of the court.

The three-member special court bench sentenced 76-year-old Musharraf to death in absentia on Tuesday for high treason following a six-year legal case.

ALSO READ| Angered by Musharraf verdict, Imran Khan government wants removal of 'mentally unfit' judge

In its 167-page detailed judgement authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who headed the bench, the special court on Thursday said the "convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge."

Justice Seth wrote that Musharraf should be hanged even if he dies before his execution. "We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," he wrote.

ALSO READ| General Rawat's remarks an effort to divert world attention from protests in India: Pakistan Army

The detailed judgement angered the Army, which said the verdict was against all human, religious and civilizational values. "The apprehensions about the short verdict given on Dec 17 have been proved right by the detailed judgment of today. The decision of today and especially the words used in it are against the humanity, religion, civilization and any other value," Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

He said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan had a detailed meeting on the conviction of Gen (retd) Musharraf and took some important decisions which would be announced soon.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned the judgement. "We disapprove the statement of Director General ISPR, who has criticised the judgment of the special court whereunder the ex-Chief of the Army Staff and former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had been convicted of violating Article 6 of the Constitution and committing high treason," the PBC said in a statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ| Pakistan government to defend Musharraf during appeal against his death sentence

"We are of the firm opinion that the statement of DG, ISPR is clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions and thus amounts to contempt of the court," the statement said. The PBC said if there were some flaws in the verdict, then the law has provided a proper course for challenging it in the higher judicial forum.

It said the way the judgement has been criticised clearly gives an impression that all the institutions in Pakistan are "subservient to the Armed Forces, to follow its dictation and there is no respect for any other forum including the judiciary."

"The legal community in Pakistan is of the view that the attitude adopted by the federal government, its ministers, law officers, and the Attorney-General confirms that the party in power has been installed by the Army and that its institution is on the 'driving seat'," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Musharraf treason case Pakistan Bar Council Pakistan Army Imran khan Pervez Musharraf ISPR
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp