Brexit coins ordered again for new January 2020 deadline

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government has ordered a new set of commemorative coins to mark the latest Brexit deadline of January 31, 2020, after having to melt down thousands with missed deadlines this year.

The Royal Mint had commissioned special coins to mark the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) first by March 29 this year and then October 31 this year, both deadlines which were missed amid parliamentary deadlock.

After being forced into a meltdown of those coins, the UK Treasury has now commissioned a new set for the latest deadline -- which looks more promising after MPs voted decisively in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons on Friday.

Following a meeting of royal advisers known as the Privy Council this week, Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal consent to minting the new "gold, silver and cupro-nickel coins" featuring the updated exit deadline of January 31.

Plans for the new 50-pence coins, which will feature the phrase "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations", were announced in the London Gazette.

"We will produce a coin to mark our departure from the European Union.

This coin will be introduced into circulation on the day the UK leaves the EU," a UK Treasury spokesperson said.

The special coins are expected to be aimed at collectors rather than wider general circulation.

The Royal Mint has previously said all the older versions will be recycled rather than sold to collectors keen to acquire the coins that reflect the missed Brexit deadlines.

Recycled coins are sent to a scrap yard, sorted, shredded, melted in a large furnace, and then purified to be reused.

The Royal Mint would be hoping to be third time lucky following Johnson's landslide win in the December 12 General Election, which was seen a strong backing for his version of getting Brexit done.