Pakistan objects to its mention in India-US joint statement after '2+2 dialogue'

The Pakistan Foreign Office said that India's abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui (Photo| Facebook/ @foreignofficepk)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue in Washington.

The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were held in Washington on Wednesday. As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India shared its assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. "We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace," he said.

ALSO READ| US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries of particular concern on religious freedom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the "anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the joint press availability are equally reprehensible."

"We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement," it said. The Foreign Office said that Pakistan's concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels.

The Foreign Office said that India's abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. Pakistan urged the international community to recognise Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

