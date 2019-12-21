Home World

Pakistan professor sentenced to death for alleged blasphemous Facebook post

The court also handed life imprisonment to Hafeez under Section 295-B and 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 under Section 295-A of the PPC.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: A Muslim professor was sentenced to death on Saturday by a Pakistani court for an alleged blasphemous Facebook post.

Junaid Hafeez, who was a visiting lecturer at the Department of English Literature of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan city of Punjab Province, was booked on blasphemy charges and was arrested by police on March 13, 2013.

The trial of the case started in 2014 and Hafeez has been lodged in a high-security ward of New Central Jail in Multan.

Additional Sessions Judge Kashif Qayyum sentenced Hafeez to death and imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the Dawn News reported.

The court also handed life imprisonment to Hafeez under Section 295-B and 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 under Section 295-A of the PPC.

"All the sentences shall run consecutively and the accused would not be entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B CrPC because in case of the blasphemer, this court has got no circumstance for taking a lenient view and it is also not permitted in Islam," read the judgment.

Hafeez's lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was shot dead in May 2014 in his office.

His parents had earlier this year appealed to former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa to look into their son's case.

They sought justice for their son, fearing for his mental and physical health, the daily said.

They had said their son had been languishing in solitary confinement in a cell of the Central Jail, Multan, for the last six years on the false charge of blasphemy.

"Due to transfer of many judges, delaying tactics of prosecution witnesses, and difficulties finding adequate legal counsel for the defence because of the sensitive nature of the case, our son continues to await justice in a fabricated case," Junaid's parents had said in a written appeal to the chief justice.

Hafeez is a Master's graduate from Jackson State University in the United States.

He earlier won the Fulbright Scholarship.

After returning to Pakistan, he joined the BZU's English literature department.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence.

Anyone convicted, or even just accused, of insulting Islam, risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.

Rights groups have said the blasphemy laws are routinely abused to seek vengeance and settle personal scores.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan blasphemy case Pakistan blasphemy charges Pakistan blasphemy law Junaid Hafeez
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp