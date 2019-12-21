Home World

Twitter removes 5,929 Saudi accounts it deems state-backed 

Twitter says the accounts violated its 'platform manipulation policies' and targeted discussions related to Saudi Arabia and advancing its geopolitical interests.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tweet, Twitter

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: Twitter says it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts it has deemed tied to a state-backed information operation in Saudi Arabia.

Twitter says the accounts violated its "platform manipulation policies" and targeted discussions related to Saudi Arabia and advancing its geopolitical interests.

The 5,929 accounts removed are part of a larger group of 88,000 accounts engaged in "spammy behaviour" across a wide range of topics.

But Twitter isn't disclosing all of them because some might be compromised accounts.

Twitter began archiving Tweets and media it deems to be associated with known state-backed information operations in 2018.

It shut 200,000 Chinese accounts that targeted Hong Kong protests in August.

Social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation on their services, especially ahead of next year's US presidential elections.

The efforts followed revelations that Russians bankrolled thousands of fake political ads during the 2016 elections.

Twitter's announcement Friday underscores the fact that misinformation concerns aren't limited to the U.S. and Russia. The Saudi Arabian Embassy in the U.S.

did not immediately return a request for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter geo politics Twitter politics Twitter saudi accounts Twitter manipulation policies
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp