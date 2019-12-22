Home World

Airstrikes kill 12 civilians in Syria's Idlib: Monitor

The intensification of airstrikes on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Published: 22nd December 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

A smoke plume billows following a reported Syrian government air strike on a residential district of Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province on December 18, 2019.

A smoke plume billows following a reported Syrian government air strike on a residential district of Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province on December 18, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIRUT: Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia Saturday killed 12 civilians in the country's last major opposition bastion where a rise in violence has forced tens of thousands to flee.

The bombardments hit the northwestern province of Idlib, which has been increasingly targeted this month by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The intensification of airstrikes on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

On Saturday, the bombing killed eight civilians in the town of Saraqeb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Four others were killed in separate airstrikes in other towns in southern Idlib.

And 36 others were wounded, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

The bombardment came as violent clashes continued for a third straight day between regime loyalists and the militants who dominate the province.

Battles since Thursday have killed 67 jihadists and 15 allied rebels, the Observatory said.

Fifty-seven regime loyalists were also killed, bringing the total casualty count to nearly 140 on both sides, it added.

The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria's civil war, is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back control of it.

Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Since August, the area has supposedly been protected by a ceasefire announced by Moscow, but bombardments have continued.

Syria's war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Idlib airstrikes Syria bombings
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp