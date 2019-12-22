Home World

Donald Trump Jr to embark on book tour to engage with Indian-Americans

The book "Triggered" that hit the book stores early November is on the charts of the New York Times best sellers.

Donald Trump Jr. son of US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. son of US President Donald Trump. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, and television star Kimberly Guilfoyle are planning to embark on a multi-city book tour to engage with the Indian-American community across the country next year, the national organisers said Sunday.

The organisers said that Trump Jr is greatly impressed by the electric reception that his father received at the 'HowdyModi' event in Houston in September and the book tour is being planned to build upon that in an election year.

While details of "Triggered" book tour for Indian-Americans are still being finalised, New York-based advisor on global real estate investments and education institutions Al Mason, the brain behind the outreach to Indian-Americans, said that over the next several months they are planning to visit almost all the major cities and states having significant Indian-American population.

Prominent among them being New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Atlanta, Seattle and Tampa, Miami.

"All these events are being organised in association with prominent Indian-American community leaders and organisations," said Mason, who is said to be the brain behind the outreach to the Indian-American community via the book-tour.

Trump Jr had recently held a book event exclusively for Indian-Americans.

"Trump Jr's today is a house hold name, followed and loved by millions every minute is spent fighting like a 'true gladiator' in the nation's toughest political arena, defending and championing his father President Trump's success, agenda and vision for America," Mason said.

"They (Trump Jr and Guilfoyle) are my friends, and they genuinely respect and love the Indian-American community.

I am in it only to keep building and cementing stronger ties between the US and India," Mason said in response to a question.

The eldest son of the president like his father has a great affection with the Indian-American community, he said.

Notably ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, members of the Trump family, including Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Lara Trump actively engaged with the Indian-American community by visiting temples and holding meetings with them.

It was perhaps for the first time that family members of a presidential nominee visited temples and community events ahead of the elections.

Also, Trump became the first presidential candidate to hold a separate rally for Indian-Americans.

Addressing several thousand Indian-Americans at a New Jersey election rally in mid-October 2016, Trump had pledged that, if elected, he would be the best friend of India and Indian-Americans in the White House.

Late this week, Trump, in a rare exception, met India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his Oval Office.

The meeting, that too on an impeachment day, lasted for over 30 minutes.

