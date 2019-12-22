Home World

No change in Pakistan's visa policy for residents of Jammu and Kashmir, clarifies Foreign Office

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and also expelled the Indian high commissioner.

Published: 22nd December 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 11:33 PM

Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir clampdown

Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: There is no change in Pakistan's visa policy for residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the country's Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The FO made the remarks after reports appeared in a section of media about changes in the Pakistani visa for residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The reports are "completely baseless and incorrect," it said.

"Pakistan High Commission continues to issue visas to residents of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the visa policy of the government and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. There has been no change in the visa policy for residents of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

It further stated that Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi, while deciding on visa applications for the residents of the region, was also taking into cognizance the situation in the region after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following New Delhi's decision.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and also expelled the Indian high commissioner.

The FO said those who fulfil the visa requirements continue to be issued visas as quickly as possible.

