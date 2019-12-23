Home World

100 Chinese nationals arrested in Nepal for engaging in suspicious activities

According to the preliminary investigation, they have been involved in illegal economic activities from Kathmandu based on their contact points in China.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 100 Chinese nationals were arrested on Monday in Nepal for engaging in suspicious activities, police said.

According to the Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI), 97 people have been arrested from five different locations in Manamaiju, Bansbari and Budhanilkantha, in the outskirt of Kathmandu from where they were operating suspicious activities, Deputy Inspector General of the Bureau, Neeraj Bahadur Shahi was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

"Those detained were staying here on tourist visa, however, they have not been involved in any activity that can be described as a tourist-activity," the senior police officer said.

According to the preliminary investigation, they have been involved in illegal economic activities from Kathmandu based on their contact points in China.

The arrested Chinese citizens were staying in rented rooms in different locations of Kathmandu and secretly operating illegal business, the police said.

Their passports have been seized and arrest warrant will be sought from the court for their arrest on Tuesday, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese nationals Nepal arrest
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rabeeha Abdurehim.
This Muslim gold medallist was pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp