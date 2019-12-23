Pakistan pinned down by FATF with 150 posers on terror action  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which already has Pakistan on its grey watch list for terror financing, has sought to pin it down further by asking 150 questions, mainly on actions taken against madrasas belonging to the banned outfits in the country.

The new posers stem from Pakistan’s response, on December 6, to the Paris-based FATF’s 22 queries on actions it has taken to curb terror financing.

Jamat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity run by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is estimated to have a network of 300 seminaries and schools across Pakistan.

FATF has also sought more clarification and data from Pakistan on actions the country has taken to curb terrorism and money laundering.

Pakistan is on the grey list until February 2020. It must answer the 150 queries by January 8.

The next FATF meeting is scheduled to be held in Beijing from January 21.

“Should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next plenary, the FATF will take action, which could include calling on its members to advise their financial institutions to curb business relations and transactions with Pakistan,” the watchdog had earlier warned Islamabad.