Home World

Pakistan pinned down by FATF with 150 posers on terror action  

Jamat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity run by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is estimated to have a network of 300 seminaries and schools across Pakistan.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which already has Pakistan on its grey watch list for terror financing, has sought to pin it down further by asking 150 questions, mainly on actions taken against madrasas belonging to the banned outfits in the country.

The new posers stem from Pakistan’s response, on December 6, to the Paris-based FATF’s 22 queries on actions it has taken to curb terror financing.

Jamat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity run by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is estimated to have a network of 300 seminaries and schools across Pakistan.

FATF has also sought more clarification and data from Pakistan on actions the country has taken to curb terrorism and money laundering.

Pakistan is on the grey list until February 2020. It must answer the 150 queries by January 8.

The next FATF meeting is scheduled to be held in Beijing from January 21.

“Should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next plenary, the FATF will take action, which could include calling on its members to advise their financial institutions to curb business relations and transactions with Pakistan,” the watchdog had earlier warned Islamabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FATF Hafiz Saeed Jamat-ud-Dawa
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp