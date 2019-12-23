Two detained in connection with Chicago house party shooting where 13 people were shot
The Chicago Police Department said in an alert that the shooting occurred at around 12:35 am (local time) possibly during a house party.
CHICAGO: Two suspects were detained in connection with the shooting incident during a house party in Chicago on Sunday that left 13 people injured, police said.
One of these two people being questioned had sustained injuries in the incident, as per a report by the Washington Post.
The incident took place at a house located on the 5700 block of Chicago's South May street after a verbal altercation broke out during a party, according to the police.
"Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," the department said.
More details are awaited as an investigation into the incident is underway.