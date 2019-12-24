Home World

Pakistan court grants bail to former law minister in narcotics case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Sanaullah after prosecution failed to establish that drugs were recovered from him.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Security officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) escort arrested senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah (L) to court in Lahore on July 2, 2019.

Security officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) escort arrested senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah (L) to court in Lahore (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted bail to Punjab's former law minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The ANF had arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on July 1, 2019.

The ANF claimed to have recovered 15 kgs heroin from his possession.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Sanaullah after the prosecution failed to establish that drugs were recovered from him.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday reserved the verdict after Sanaullah's lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

Talking to reporters after his bail, Sanaullah's wife Nabila said that her husband was arrested at the behest of Imran Khan.

"Sanaullah was arrested directly on the order of Prime Minister Khan who could not stand to his criticism. I pray to God to make an example of him (Imran) for targeting innocent people," she said.

Prime Minister Khan during the election campaign last year had vowed to send Sanaullah to jail.

Addressing Sanaullah, Khan had said: "I will drag you to jail by holding you from your moustache.  hYou will be sent to Adiala jail Rawalpindi".

Sanaullah is perhaps the most vocal leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who would take on Khan strongly both in and outside the parliament.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has remanded PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 13 days in a corruption case.

Ahsan was arrested by NAB on Monday on the charges of corruption and launching the expensive project close to Indian border.

PML-N spokesperson Marryium Aurangzeb has said that it was another attempt by the government-controlled NAB "to silence opposition."

"All those who are capable and speak the truth have been put in jail," she said on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Narcotics Force Narcotics Rana Sanaullah
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp