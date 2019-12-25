Home World

Donald Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'

Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By AFP

PALM BEACH: Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" -- a turn on the big screen he described as an "honor."  Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest," said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

"It's an honor to be involved in something like that," said the president, who appeared briefly in the movie.

In the film, little Kevin -- played by Macaulay Culkin and again separated from his parents -- struggles to find his way through the gilded hotel. He stops a man in a long black overcoat and red tie to ask him for directions to the lobby.

"Down the hall and to the left," replies Trump. Actor Matt Damon claimed in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the businessman would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he received a part.

Trump is thus -- most of the time playing himself -- in the credits of some 20 films and series, including "Zoolander" and "Sex and the City."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Home Alone 2 Donald Trump Donald Trump cameo Macaulay Culkin Matt Damon
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp